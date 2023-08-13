Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Compliance Assistant
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role is responsible for performing only compliance monitoring work. The incumbent is accountable for achieving results through own efforts over periods of up to 3 months.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performs only compliance monitoring related work.
- Monitors business transactions and processes to various pieces of legislation.
- Reports monitoring results to Compliance Officer in accordance with monitoring plan/ schedule.
- Maintains test sheets, working papers and monitoring plans.
- Assists the BU Compliance Officer to ensure that applicable legislation is being complied with by staff across the BU by regularly reviewing and monitoring compliance processes as well as day-to-day compliance to legislation and regulations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Compliance (Required), Bachelor of Commerce in Law (BCom) (Required).
- Skills: Accountability, Anti-Money Laundering Compliance, Business Transactions, Compliance Monitoring, Monitoring Plans, Regulations, Results-Oriented, Workforce Planning, Working Papers.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Compliance-Assistant_JR-43564-1?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 16 August 2023
