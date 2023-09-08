Compliance Monitoring Officer x2 (harare)
Job Description
Monitoring all operational processes and procedures to ensure compliance with all legal regulations and ethical standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To work with the Compliance Manager to develop and maintain an AML/CFT framework for the Jurisdiction in line with region-wide money laundering and terrorist financing requirements.
- To formulate and maintain an AML/CFT strategy, policies and procedures and other controls in relation to:
- Customer Identification and Verification.
- Monitoring of customer transactions and activities.
- Identifying and reporting suspicious and unusual transactions.
- Sanctions Screening.
- Employee Training.
- Record-keeping and maintenance.
- Facilitate and coordinate the implementation of this policy and other AML/CFT initiatives throughout BancABC.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’ levels including Mathematics and English
- At least 2 ‘A’ Levels
- Degree in Accounting, Law, Financial Intelligence, Banking and Finance, Business Studies, or related field.
- Minimum of 0–1 years related experience
- A keen interest in working in a multicultural environment.
- Ability to work effectively in teams, to communicate ideas clearly and confidently, articulate issues and recommend.
Skills and Competencies:
- Positive attitude.
- Efficient time management.
- Ambitious and energetic, able to get things done.
- Confident and resilient.
- Excellent communicator and motivator.
- Attention to detail.
- Risk aware.
- Task oriented.
- Initiative.
- Maturity and credibility.
- Sound understanding of AML/CFT framework.
- Ability to deal and develop long lasting relationships with stakeholders.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw attaching all your academic certificates and National ID with the Heading: “Compliance Monitoring Officer”.
NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy
Deadline: 08 September 2023 before 1630hrs.
