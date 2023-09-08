Compliance Monitoring Officer x2 (harare)

Job Description

Monitoring all operational processes and procedures to ensure compliance with all legal regulations and ethical standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

To work with the Compliance Manager to develop and maintain an AML/CFT framework for the Jurisdiction in line with region-wide money laundering and terrorist financing requirements.

To formulate and maintain an AML/CFT strategy, policies and procedures and other controls in relation to:

Customer Identification and Verification.

Monitoring of customer transactions and activities.

Identifying and reporting suspicious and unusual transactions.

Sanctions Screening.

Employee Training.

Record-keeping and maintenance.

Facilitate and coordinate the implementation of this policy and other AML/CFT initiatives throughout BancABC.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’ levels including Mathematics and English

At least 2 ‘A’ Levels

Degree in Accounting, Law, Financial Intelligence, Banking and Finance, Business Studies, or related field.

Minimum of 0–1 years related experience

A keen interest in working in a multicultural environment.

Ability to work effectively in teams, to communicate ideas clearly and confidently, articulate issues and recommend.

Skills and Competencies:

Positive attitude.

Efficient time management.

Ambitious and energetic, able to get things done.

Confident and resilient.

Excellent communicator and motivator.

Attention to detail.

Risk aware.

Task oriented.

Initiative.

Maturity and credibility.

Sound understanding of AML/CFT framework.

Ability to deal and develop long lasting relationships with stakeholders.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw attaching all your academic certificates and National ID with the Heading: “Compliance Monitoring Officer”.