Compliance Officer (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Compliance Officer. Qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply. The successful candidate shall be responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
Legal Advisory Services:
- Provide legal advice and guidance to management on various legal matters pertaining to microfinance operations.
- Review and draft legal documents, contracts, agreements, and policies to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and best practices.
- Conduct legal research on relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting microfinance operations.
- Preparing Board and Board Committees papers on a quarterly basis, and as and when these are required.
Regulatory Compliance:
- Monitor regulatory developments and updates in the microfinance industry to ensure compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and licensing requirements.
- Assist in the development and implementation of compliance policies and procedures to mitigate legal and regulatory risks.
- Collaborate with the Compliance Manager to conduct compliance reviews and audits to ensure adherence to regulatory requirements.
- Stay updated with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines in the financial industry, such as those related to anti-money laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), data privacy, consumer protection, and market conduct.
- Establish frameworks to monitor and enforce compliance across the organization.
Contract Management:
- Manage the microfinance institution's contracts and agreements, including vendor contracts, loan agreements, and client contracts.
- Review, negotiate, and draft contracts to protect the interests of the microfinance institution and ensure compliance with legal requirements.
4. Dispute Resolution:
- Handle legal disputes and litigation involving the microfinance institution, including debt recovery, employment disputes, and contractual disputes.
- Represent the microfinance institution in legal proceedings and negotiations, working closely with external legal counsel when necessary.
Training and Awareness:
- Provide training and awareness sessions to staff members on legal and regulatory matters relevant to their roles and responsibilities.
- Promote a culture of compliance and ethics within the microfinance institution through training programs and communications.
- Stay abreast of industry best practices, emerging trends, and regulatory changes. Identify opportunities for process improvements and enhance the organization's compliance program accordingly
Collaboration with Corporate Secretary:
- • Work closely with the Corporate Secretary to ensure that corporate governance practices are upheld, and board meetings are conducted in accordance with legal requirements.
- • Assist the Corporate Secretary in preparing and maintaining corporate records, filings, and documentation.
Compliance Monitoring and Testing:
- Implement monitoring programs to assess compliance with regulations and internal policies. Conduct periodic compliance reviews and testing to identify any gaps or deficiencies and recommend corrective actions.
Risk Management:
- Identify legal and regulatory risks facing the microfinance institution and develop strategies to mitigate such risks.
- Collaborate with the Compliance Manager and Risk Management team to assess and manage legal and regulatory risks effectively.
- Conduct risk assessments to identify potential compliance risks and vulnerabilities. Develop risk management strategies and controls to mitigate those risks effectively.
- Conduct internal investigations into potential compliance violations, irregularities, or breaches. Collaborate with relevant departments to gather evidence, interview relevant personnel, and make recommendations for disciplinary actions or process improvements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in law (LLB or equivalent).
- Recognized member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe.
- Specialized training in Microfinance Law or Financial Regulation is an added advantage.
- Thorough understanding of Regulatory Compliance.
- Attention to detail.
Other
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.