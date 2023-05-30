Compliance Officer: Monitoring & Testing

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position which has arisen within the People's Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the Compliance Manager, the position exists to develop, implement, and maintain an effective compliance monitoring program to ensure compliance controls are operating effectively, identifying gaps and recommending appropriate corrective action.

Duties and Responsibilities

Contributing to the delivery of the Annual Compliance Monitoring' Plan by performing and producing quality reviews.

Providing advice and guidance to the business on-necessary actions to achieve regulatory compliance, addressing any issues arising from monitoring reports.

Reporting to management on levels of compliance assurance and/or any issues arising from specific monitoring activity.

Sharing compliance expertise with the team, providing support, guidance and training when needed.

Continually improve compliance review systems and processes, with-a focus on business service levels, productivity, efficiency and customer service.

Qualifications and Experience

A Business or Commerce related degree.

A professional qualification or certification in compliance management is an added advantage.

At least two (2) years of banking experience.

Skills And Attributes:

Good knowledge of international card product rules and regulations.

Proficiency in processes and procedures drafting.

Strong attention to detail, research, analytical and investigation skills.

Self-driven with a high level of initiative and follow-through skills.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, both oral and written.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email detailed CVs and applications indicating in the email subject heading the position being applied for to: recruitment@posb.co.zw

NB :Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Deadline: 04 June 2023