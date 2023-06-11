Job Description

Tourism Industry Pension Fund is inviting applications from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to apply for the post of COMPLIANCE OFFICER, which has arisen within the organization.

The incumbent's place of work will be TIPF offices Harare, provided that the Fund reserves the right to transfer/ assign the employee to any other place operated or owned by it.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and maintain a Compliance register for member establishments.

Ensuring that pension remittances are submitted timeously accompanied with proper documentation and filed accordingly.

Following up on defaulting members, in consultation with the PO and the Administrator.

Compiling documents required for claims processing.

Office clerical work including developing and maintaining a pension claims filing system.

Enrolling new establishments in the tourism industry and providing them with the necessary information.

Maintaining an up to date register of Fund members.

Preparing monthly reports.

Invoicing establishments.

Distributing correspondences and memos to the industry in consultation with the PO.

Performing any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Risk management and Insurance or Diploma in Pensions and investments management

Clean class 4 drivers' Licence.

At least 2 years working experience in the pensions and insurance field.

Working experience in the Tourism sector will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should submit their applications together with CVs to: tourismpensioninfo@gmail.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 19 June 2023