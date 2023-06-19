Compliance Specialist (Harare)

Job Description
Organizational Unit: FRZIM
Job Type: Non-staff opportunities
Type of Requisition: PSA (Personal Services Agreement)
Grade Level: N/A
Primary Location: Zimbabwe-Harare
Duration: 120 days when actually employed (WAE)
Post Number: N/A
FAO supports governments and regional bodies to address their needs and priorities in achieving food security, reducing hunger and malnutrition, developing agricultural, fishery and forestry sectors, and ensuring the sustainable use of environmental and natural resources. The Administrative Unit supports program and project implementation by being custodian of rules, regulations and procedures; providing financial certifications; maintenance of records; monitoring corporate activities; budget management; security management; and ensuring adequacy of internal controls.
- FAO seeks gender, geographical and linguistic diversity in its staff and international consultants in order to best serve FAO Members in all regions.
- FAO is committed to achieving workforce diversity in terms of gender, nationality, background and culture. Qualified female applicants, qualified nationals of non-and under-represented Members and person with disabilities are encouraged to apply
- Everyone who works for FAO is required to adhere to the highest standards of integrity and professional conduct, and to uphold FAO's values
- FAO, as a Specialized Agency of the United Nations, has a zero-tolerance policy for conduct that is incompatible with its status, objectives and mandate, including sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment, abuse of authority and discrimination
- All selected candidates will undergo rigorous reference and background checks
- All applications will be treated with the strictest confidentiality
- FAO staff are subject to the authority of the Director-General, who may assign them to any of the activities or offices of the Organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Working under the overall supervision of the SFS Sub-Regional Coordinator and FAO Representative in Zimbabwe, and direct supervision of the Head of Administration, the Compliance Specialist will do a health check on the adequacy and effectiveness of the Zimbabwe country office fuel coupon system.
Technical Focus:
- The Technical Areas/profiles Covered Will Be As Follows.
- Evaluation.
Tasks And Responsibilities:
- Evaluates the adequacy and effectiveness of the FAO’s Redan fuel coupons and Total smart card fuel system.
- Reviews fuel coupon receipts and disbursements under the fuel coupons custodian.
- Reviews coupons disbursed to implementing partners and establish how adequate is the current systems.
- Reviews smart card fuel usage for official vehicles and generators to determine adequacy of the current system & Report any matters incidental to the fuel management system.
- Reviews the office asset registry and carry spot checks.
- Makes recommendations for improvements or adequacy to the current system with emphasis on the disbursement and acquittal of fuel advanced and fuel usage in the running of official vehicles and the generators as well as the management of the assets.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in audit, business or public administration, finance, accounting, economics or related field. Possession of a professional audit qualification is desirable.
- At least five years relevant internal audit experience or audit experience in a consulting firm.
- Working knowledge (Level C) of English.
- National of Zimbabwe or a legal resident in the country.
- FAO Core Competencies.
- Results Focus.
- Teamwork.
- Communication.
- Building Effective Relationships.
- Knowledge Sharing and Continuous Improvement.
- Technical/ Functional Skills.
- Work experience in more than one location or area of work.
- Extent and relevance of experience in auditing, accounting, management and information systems techniques.
- Extent and relevance of experience in risk assessments.
- Experience in using specialised auditing software.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.fao.org/careersection/fao_external/jobdetail.ftl?job=2301637&tz=GMT%2B02%3A00&tzname=Africa%2FJohannesburg
Deadline: 20 June 2023
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger.
Our goal is to achieve food security for all and make sure that people have regular access to enough high-quality food to lead active, healthy lives. With 195 members - 194 countries and the European Union, FAO works in over 130 countries worldwide.