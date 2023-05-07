Lecturer: Computer System

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the lecturing post mentioned above, Electronic Engineering Division.
Location: Kwekwe
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bsc Electronic Engineering/ Computer Science/Systems.
- Minimum 3 years relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, together with curriculum vitae, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:
The Principal
Attention: Human Resources
Kwekwe Polytechnic,
P.O. Box 399,
Kwekwe
NB: Former civil servants to attach clearance letter from Public Service Commission.
Deadline: 12 May 2023