Computer Systems Technician

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position in the Computer Systems Department. The incumbent will report to the Hardware and Network Administrator and will be based at Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Trouble shoots network and hardware problems.
- Repairs and replaces faulty computer equipment.
- Diagnoses hardware and network problems and suggests solutions.
- Performs maintenance, repairs and service of computer hardware throughout the organization.
- Monitors the performance of LANS and WANS.
- Installs, supports and configures weighbridge software.
- Attends to all fiscalisation issues in the region.
- Provides weekly and monthly report on regional ICT issues.
- Performs regular upgrades on computer equipment.
- Installs network cables, hubs and other network equipment e.g. routers and switches.
- Configures WAN routes.
- Configures available equipment to facilitate sharing of resources e.g. printer sharing.
- Identifies and reports any attempts on security violation and rectifies the violations.
- Collects information for the information technology inventory register.
- Recommends replacement of absolute equipment to the Hardware and Network Administrator.
- Installs and configures software on all Computer Systems equipment.
- Decides on the methods and techniques to solve hardware and network problems.
- Performs any other work related duties as assigned by the Superior.
- Training users on computer equipment.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5'0' level subjects including English Language and Mathematics.
- Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent.
- CCNA certification or CCNP is an added advantage.
- Microsoft Certification, City and Guilds T3 is an added advantage.
- Minimum experience of two years in the field.
- Knowledge of printer repairs is an added advantage.
Core Competencies:
- Ability to solve hardware and network problems.
- Intermediate knowledge of cybersecurity best practices.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Results Oriented.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.
NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 09 June 2023