Computer Systems Technician

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position in the Computer Systems Department. The incumbent will report to the Hardware and Network Administrator and will be based at Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Trouble shoots network and hardware problems.

Repairs and replaces faulty computer equipment.

Diagnoses hardware and network problems and suggests solutions.

Performs maintenance, repairs and service of computer hardware throughout the organization.

Monitors the performance of LANS and WANS.

Installs, supports and configures weighbridge software.

Attends to all fiscalisation issues in the region.

Provides weekly and monthly report on regional ICT issues.

Performs regular upgrades on computer equipment.

Installs network cables, hubs and other network equipment e.g. routers and switches.

Configures WAN routes.

Configures available equipment to facilitate sharing of resources e.g. printer sharing.

Identifies and reports any attempts on security violation and rectifies the violations.

Collects information for the information technology inventory register.

Recommends replacement of absolute equipment to the Hardware and Network Administrator.

Installs and configures software on all Computer Systems equipment.

Decides on the methods and techniques to solve hardware and network problems.

Performs any other work related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Training users on computer equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

5'0' level subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent.

CCNA certification or CCNP is an added advantage.

Microsoft Certification, City and Guilds T3 is an added advantage.

Minimum experience of two years in the field.

Knowledge of printer repairs is an added advantage.

Core Competencies:

Ability to solve hardware and network problems.

Intermediate knowledge of cybersecurity best practices.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Results Oriented.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.

NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023