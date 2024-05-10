Computer Technician (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position which have arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.
Reporting to: Systems Manager
Responsible for the upkeep, configuration and reliable operation of computer systems and ensure uptime performance, resources and security of all computers managed to meet the needs of staff at OAG.
Duties and Responsibilities
User Support:
- Assist in conducting staff training of IT processes and procedures such as login credentials, email use and passwords.
- Perform user support for all user complaints relating to computer aided audit tools, computer applications and software.
- Carry out and share domain expertise to educate the surrounding team members to increase the collective knowledge of the team.
Software and Hardware Installation and Support:
- Administer the OAG LAN/WAN infrastructure components like printers, telecommunication services, CCTV access control, anti-virus and various end user computer applications.
- Assist in performing safe custody of ICT infrastructure and handling ICT related incidents as escalated.
- Provide technical input, installation and recommendations in the acquisition of IT hardware and software systems.
IT Equipment Management:
- Support and be responsive to off-hours emergencies and activities that may occur at OAG premises.
- Support in performing periodic update and maintenance of OAG websites and guided by the Senior Public Relation Officer.
- Manage and update IT inventory register for proper records according to OAG policy and guidelines.
Troubleshoot and resolve computer-related issues:
- Assist in the administration of network resources and maintain an updated inventory of the network components.
- Assist in Preparation of a quarterly maintenance schedule and report for all end user IT equipment with OAG IT infrastructure.
- Perform routine troubleshooting of network and user problems and operations of the help desk of OAG staff.
- Provide OAG staff with connection support of the internet, intercom for efficient running and operations.
Operation and Stability of Systems:
- Maintain the optimum operation and stability of the OAG network system and server’s infrastructure.
- Perform and maintain the periodic system and data backup and follow-up on business continuity and disaster recovery for OAG IT assets.
- Perform secure configuration of all IT related infrastructure and services activities within OAG IT infrastructure.
- Support and be responsive to off-hours emergencies and activities.
Technical Input and Recommendations:
- Provide technical input and recommendations in the acquisition of IT hardware and software systems.
- Prepare and submit periodic performance reports on OAG systems to support capacity planning development and implementation strategies.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information systems or related discipline from a recognized university or institution.
Attributes/skills:
- Knowledge of various computer applications, software and hardware.
- Understanding of existing and emerging technology.
- Communication an interpersonal skill.
- Analytical skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you are qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to the following email address: auditofficehr@gmail.com
or hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Silundika and Simon Muzenda Street (4th Street) not later than 17 May, 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General (OAG). This is the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Zimbabwe whose vision is to be the centre of excellence in the provision of auditing services. The SAI or OAG is manned by a vibrant workforce whose core values are commitment, respect, empathy, accountability, teamwork and integrity. The SAI aspires to be relevant by keeping abreast with current global trends in finance, auditing and other relevant disciplines. It also sustains this relevance by producing informative and timely reports with practical recommendations.
The SAI of Zimbabwe also demonstrates accountability and transparency by having its financial statements audited by an external auditing firm of chartered accountants. Thus, the SAI also walks the talk.
Address: 5th Floor, Burroughs House, Cnr Fourth Street / G. Silundika Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe
P.O. Box CY 143
Causeway, Harare
Phones: +263 242 793611/3-4; +263 242 762817/8/20-23
Website: https://www.auditorgeneral.gov.zw/
Email: oag@auditgen.gov.zw