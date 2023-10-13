Pindula|Search Pindula
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

Construction Projects Manager (Harare)

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Oct. 13, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Overseeing the planning and delivery of construction projects.
  • Collaborate with engineers, architects, builders etc. to determine the specifications of the project.
  • Negotiate contracts with service providers to reach profitable agreements.
  • Obtain licenses from appropriate authorities.
  • Determine needed resources (manpower, equipment and materials) from start to finish with attention to budgetary limitations.
  • Plan all construction operations and schedule intermediate phases to ensure deadlines will be met.
  • Acquire equipment and material and monitor stocks to timely handle inadequacies.
  • Hire contractors and other staff and allocate responsibilities
  • Supervise the work of service providers etc. and give them guidance when needed..
  • Evaluate progress and prepare detailed reports.
  • Ensure adherence to all health and safety standards and report issues.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Proven experience as construction project manager.
  • In-depth understanding of construction procedures and material and project management principles.
  • Familiarity with quality and health and safety standards.
  • Familiarity with construction/ project management software.
  • Outstanding communication and negotiation skills.
  • Excellent organizational and time-management skills.
  • A team player with leadership abilities.
  • Degree/ Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: Careers@pgzim.co.zw

Deadline: 13 October 2023

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.

