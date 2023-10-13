Construction Projects Manager (Harare)
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Overseeing the planning and delivery of construction projects.
- Collaborate with engineers, architects, builders etc. to determine the specifications of the project.
- Negotiate contracts with service providers to reach profitable agreements.
- Obtain licenses from appropriate authorities.
- Determine needed resources (manpower, equipment and materials) from start to finish with attention to budgetary limitations.
- Plan all construction operations and schedule intermediate phases to ensure deadlines will be met.
- Acquire equipment and material and monitor stocks to timely handle inadequacies.
- Hire contractors and other staff and allocate responsibilities
- Supervise the work of service providers etc. and give them guidance when needed..
- Evaluate progress and prepare detailed reports.
- Ensure adherence to all health and safety standards and report issues.
Qualifications and Experience
- Proven experience as construction project manager.
- In-depth understanding of construction procedures and material and project management principles.
- Familiarity with quality and health and safety standards.
- Familiarity with construction/ project management software.
- Outstanding communication and negotiation skills.
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills.
- A team player with leadership abilities.
- Degree/ Diploma in Civil Engineering.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their resume to: Careers@pgzim.co.zw
Deadline: 13 October 2023
PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.
