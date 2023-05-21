Construction Site Clerk

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Principally, the role of a Site Clerk is to support the Construction Site Staff with administrative duties, and deal with all on-site documentation such as delivery documents, timesheets, Site register, project correspondences, and assisting site management in ordering materials.

A Site Clerk is the first point of interface for many visitors to the site office so being able to communicate well and providing a good first impression is important.

Department: Projects.

Duties and Responsibilities

Issue clock cards during the clocking-in procedure every morning

Conduct physical checks on labour force

Calculate labour hours and submit weekly timesheets to the HR office

Obtain labour requirements from Project Manager and liaise with HR Office in the recruitment of required personnel

Complete the engagement forms, and submit to the HR office with all the relevant documentation

Timely placement of orders to maintain inventory of required site materials

Make out a requisition for non-standard items and submit to the purchaser

Arrange for supplies to be delivered timeously either to the Stores department or on-site where required;

On receipt of supplies, compare delivery note with a bill of quantities and the actual quantity delivered;

Make out issue notes for specific requisitions

Complete monthly progress reports and submit to Site Foreman

Maintain site documents and procedures for easy access, reference and use

Maintain the confidentiality of project information

Attend all meetings as and when required by the Project Management.

Compile and prepare daily reports.

Provide administration duties and clerical support to site personnel.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English and Mathematics.

At least 1-year working experience in a project site set-up.

Possession of an ICDL certificate will be an added advantage.

Possesses strong written and verbal communication skills.

Broad understanding of the NEC Construction CBA.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

NB: Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 23 May 2023