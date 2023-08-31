Consultancy: Comprehensive litigation guide (Harare)

Job Description

A reputable organization in Zimbabwe working on protection and promotion of human rights in Zimbabwe requires the services of an experienced human rights legal expert to assist in the development of a human rights litigation guide.

The value of human rights lawyering as a mechanism of supporting human rights protection, protection and accountability remains sustained. The organization seeks to build and share some of the practical legal strategies that may be used by human rights lawyers and create human rights litigation standards in Zimbabwe. (This will detail the political, legal and economic contexts in which human rights lawyers operate, and will also explore the root causes of the challenges.) The guide will be designed to be a resource for local human rights lawyers, human rights defenders and activists, capturing and sharing the experiences of human rights lawyers, human rights defenders and activists when representing victims of human rights violations, organized torture and violence or other forms of injustices.

Duties and Responsibilities

The guide will seek to bring out the voices and experiences of human rights lawyers and critically analyze strategies for protecting human rights and challenging injustice, both in traditional realms of legal advice and assistance, and the newer, less conventional delivery methods for promoting legal rights. Additionally, the guide will create standards for lawyers attempting to develop and or strengthen human rights litigation capacity.

The guide will also examine various structures that legal service providers have adopted and how these structures affect and intersect with human rights litigation. The guide will also focus on how politically sensitive cases may require creative lawyering to face the additional hurdles set by the government to thwart effective legal representation.

Human rights lawyers in Zimbabwe continue to face both familiar and new challenges, thus the guide will specifically seek to: