Consultancy: Development and Delivery of Facilitation Skills (Harare)

The core mandate of the program is to break down technical concepts from the curricula into a form that program beneficiaries can relate with. The primary program beneficiaries are AGYW who are faced with multiple vulnerabilities such as school dropouts, teenage pregnancy, sexual abuse, etc. They are not homogenous. They have faced different adversities that have negatively impacted their lives, and this requires a skilled facilitator to build their agency and positively influence their decision making to enable them to exploit their life potentials. In addition, most of our district staff are relatively young professionals who are just starting-off their careers in community development, with limited capacity to transfer knowledge and skills to others. It is against this backdrop that it has become imperative for the ZHI-led DREAMS-RISE program to design and deliver a customized facilitation training course together with attendant resource materials (i.e., facilitation skills handbook) to equip district staff with requisite facilitation skills to effectively manage and deliver expected program results within the stipulated timeframe.

Duties and Responsibilities

The overall goal of this consultancy is to strengthen staff capacity on facilitation skills, and ensure the program has the requisite capacity to transfer knowledge, skills, and competences to AGYW in line with program scope. Specifically, the ZHI-led DREAMS-RISE program seeks services of a qualified consultant to:

Conduct a capacity gap assessment of approximately 65 Community Facilitators (CPF) on facilitation skills:

Deliver a two-hour facilitation skill (nuggets) during the integrated CPF trainings;

Develop a customized DREAMS-RISE facilitation skills handbook;

Conduct a five-days training of trainers (TOT) training on facilitation skills using the newly developed facilitation handbook; and

Provide onsite supportive supervision and mentorship to the newly trained TOTs as they deliver the sessions in their natural settings.

Mode of Delivery

The delivery of this assignment will take the form of participatory methodologies, and experiential learning using adult learning methodologies including role plays, lecture presentations, case studies, discussions, simulations of real-life scenarios, fun outdoor team, and group activities. The consultant(s) may use other additional methodologies to effectively deliver the scope.

Expected Deliverables

The service provider is expected to provide a customized evidence-informed package of services that meets the needs of the DREAMS-RISE program to achieve the above-mentioned purpose. The following deliverables are required under this assignment.

Conduct a two-day capacity gap assessment on facilitation skills, including a four-hour training (nuggets) on facilitation skills, during the planned CPF training scheduled for 29th October – 13th November 2023. There will be two regional CPF training courses. Therefore, the capacity assessment exercise will be one day each per training, including 2-hour training on facilitation per each CPF training.

Develop resource material for facilitation skills (facilitation skills handbook).

Pre-test the facilitation skills resource materials.

Develop a five-days TOT program.

Conduct five-days TOT training targeting 50 individuals (i.e., a class of 25 each).

On-site support to the TOTs as they facilitate sessions in their settings.

Post-training report including feedback analysis report on the exercises, recommendations, and next steps.

Expectations from ZHI

ZHI will:

Provide the venue for the training, accommodation, and food for the participants and trainers.

Provide flipcharts, projector, and stationery (writing materials for the participants).

Provide transport for the consultant to access program sites, and trainings venues to deliver the assignment.

Duration of the Assignment

This consultancy is expected to take approximately six (6) months, effective 1st November 2023. ZHI has planned for two 5-days CPF trainings. The first CPF training will be on 1st – 6th November 2023, whilst the second training will be on 9th – 13th November 2023. The successful consultant is expected to use these training platforms to conduct the needs assessment exercise and provide the 2-hour facilitation training/nuggets.

Qualifications and Experience

The lead experts must have a Master’s degree with specialization in Community Development, Adult Education, Psychology, Development Studies, or any related social sciences.

The service provider must have expertise in training and facilitation skills.

The service provider must have at least 10 years of hands-on experience in handling similar projects/assignments within the international not-for-profit sector.

The lead expert must have practical and hands-on track record in trainings and facilitation. S/he must have been a trainer for not less than 10 years.

Demonstrated and proven track record of delivering similar assignments.

Excellent oral and written communication and presentation skills. Spoken and written fluency is required in English.

Other

Interested candidates/companies are requested to submit the following:

Technical and Financial proposals (as a single document) of not more than 10 pages, outlining the following:

Clear understanding of the Terms of Reference

Capacity statement including ability to handle the assignment.

Clear description of the proposed methodologies, and training program. The training program should be as practical as possible.

Budget breakdown detailing consultancy and any other related costs i.e., daily rate.

Brochures/company profiles (for those submitting as a company or partnership), CVs for key consultants, and other supplementary materials which will not be accounted for as part of the 10-page limit.

Additional requirements for company applications include:

Certificate of incorporation

Valid Tax Clearance Certificate

CR14 and CR6

A Letter of Interest indicating significant work experience relevant to the assignment.

Two reference letters related to the execution of similar assignment from recent clients.

How to Apply

Proposals, attendant documents, including a Letter of Interest/Cover and trade references, should be emailed to: tendersrise@zhi.co.zw with subject: “Consultant for Development & Delivery of Facilitation Skills”.

Deadline: 24 October 2023 @23:59pm