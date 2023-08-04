Consultancy (Harare)

Job Description

A reputable human rights organization in Zimbabwe is seeking the services of an experienced consultant to assist in the production of a documentary. The one-hour documentary will focus on detailing survivor stories. The stories will highlight the experiences of survivors of conflict in Zimbabwe, their interactions with official and non-official transitional justice processes, and their expectations from peace and reconciliation processes.

The consultancy aims to produce a documentary focusing on memorialisation, the role of youths in transitional justice and the nuances between elections and human rights in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

It is envisioned that the consultant will: