Consultancy (Harare)
Job Description
A reputable human rights organization in Zimbabwe is seeking the services of an experienced consultant to assist in the production of a documentary. The one-hour documentary will focus on detailing survivor stories. The stories will highlight the experiences of survivors of conflict in Zimbabwe, their interactions with official and non-official transitional justice processes, and their expectations from peace and reconciliation processes.
The consultancy aims to produce a documentary focusing on memorialisation, the role of youths in transitional justice and the nuances between elections and human rights in Zimbabwe.
Duties and Responsibilities
It is envisioned that the consultant will:
- Develop the documentary's overall concept and scenario.
- Perform appropriate picture and video editing with the selected pictures.
- Present a draft documentary to the organisation for review and comments.
- Incorporate the comments and produce a final 60-minute documentary.
The consultant must share the following:
- An inception report detailing the timeline, work plan and draft outline
- The first cut of the documentary; and
- The final cut of the documentary.
Qualifications and Experience
- More than three years proven experience in film production.
- Extensive experience in producing development work-related documentaries for organisations with the aim of reaching out to both local and international audiences.
- Excellent technical capacities (Full High Definition video) to ensure high-quality production.
- Additional experience in the production of human rights-focused documentaries will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit an application including the following:
- A technical proposal describing previous experience on similar projects as well as proposed creative direction for the film. Creative ideas and suggestions are encouraged.
- An updated creative portfolio including relevant creative development work and qualifications.
- A brief presentation of the team, with CVs and functional responsibilities
- The contact details of three past performance references
- A financial proposal taking into account the clear total cost for the final product.
Applications should be submitted to: consultancies@hrforum.co.zw
NB: Late applications will not be accepted. Successful candidates will be notified by 10 August 2023.
Deadline: 10 August 2023
