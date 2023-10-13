Consultancy (Harare)

Job Description

A reputable organisation in Zimbabwe working on transitional justice issues seeks the services of an experienced consultant to assist in the production of a report capturing the main transitional justice issues for 2023.

The scope of the report should cover the main transitional justice issues and processes of the year 2023. This document shall inform the organisation’s advocacy strategy in the year 2024.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analyse the major transitional justice issues in Zimbabwe in 2023.

Use information collected from the organisation’s activity reports and publications to inform the report.

Discuss the possible challenges and opportunities for transitional justice in Zimbabwe in 2023.

Identify and highlight key practice, policy and legislative gaps undermining transitional justice in Zimbabwe.

Propose recommendations for implementation by different stakeholders to advance transitional justice.

Utilise a victim centric approach in the crafting of this report.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree(s) in law, peacebuilding, human rights, transitional justice, or a related social science degree.

Good knowledge of human rights, or transitional justice, or peacebuilding approaches to programming.

Proven working experience in the design, management, evaluation, and documentation of development projects particularly in carrying out monitoring and evaluation for transitional justice programmes.

Experience in theory-based evaluation or documentation preferable; and

Proven experience in research and writing in transitional justice or peacebuilding or human rights issues (publications preferable).

Fluency in written English.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be submitted to: consultancies@hrforum.co.zw