Consultancy: Memorialisation Documentary (Harare)

Job Description

A reputable human rights organisation in Zimbabwe is seeking the services of an experienced consultant to assist in the production of a documentary. The one-hour documentary will focus on detailing survivor stories. The stories will highlight the experiences of survivors of conflict in Zimbabwe, their interactions with official and non-official transitional justice processes, and their expectations from peace and reconciliation processes.

Purpose and scope of the task: The consultancy aims to produce a documentary focusing on memorialisation, the role of youths in transitional justice and the nuances between elections and human rights in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop the documentary's overall concept and scenario.

Perform appropriate picture and video editing with the selected pictures.

Present a draft documentary to the organisation for review and comments.

Incorporate the comments and produce a final 60-minute documentary.

The consultant must share the following: