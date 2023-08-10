Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum

Consultancy: Memorialisation Documentary (Harare)

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum
Aug. 18, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

A reputable human rights organisation in Zimbabwe is seeking the services of an experienced consultant to assist in the production of a documentary. The one-hour documentary will focus on detailing survivor stories. The stories will highlight the experiences of survivors of conflict in Zimbabwe, their interactions with official and non-official transitional justice processes, and their expectations from peace and reconciliation processes.

Purpose and scope of the task: The consultancy aims to produce a documentary focusing on memorialisation, the role of youths in transitional justice and the nuances between elections and human rights in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop the documentary's overall concept and scenario.
  • Perform appropriate picture and video editing with the selected pictures.
  • Present a draft documentary to the organisation for review and comments.
  • Incorporate the comments and produce a final 60-minute documentary.

The consultant must share the following:

  • An inception report detailing the timeline, work plan and draft outline.
  • The first cut of the documentary.
  • The final cut of the documentary.

Qualifications and Experience

  • More than three years proven experience in film production.
  • Extensive experience in producing development work-related documentaries for organisations with the aim of reaching out to both local and international audiences.
  • Excellent technical capacities (Full High Definition video) to ensure high-quality production.
  • Additional experience in the production of human rights-focused documentaries will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit an application including the following:

  • A technical proposal describing previous experience on similar projects as well as proposed creative direction for the film. Creative ideas and suggestions are encouraged.
  • An updated creative portfolio including relevant creative development work and qualifications.
  • A brief presentation of the team, with CVs and functional responsibilities.
  • The contact details of three past performance references.
  • A financial proposal taking into account the clear total cost for the final product.

Applications should be submitted to: consultancies@hrforum.co.zw

Deadline: 18 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum

The Forum is a coalition of 22 human rights NGOs in Zimbabwe working towards a society in which all human rights are respected.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum
Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum

Consultancy: Production of Special Report (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)

Consultancy (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

Survey Coordinator (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback