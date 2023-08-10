Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Consultancy: Memorialisation Documentary (Harare)
Job Description
A reputable human rights organisation in Zimbabwe is seeking the services of an experienced consultant to assist in the production of a documentary. The one-hour documentary will focus on detailing survivor stories. The stories will highlight the experiences of survivors of conflict in Zimbabwe, their interactions with official and non-official transitional justice processes, and their expectations from peace and reconciliation processes.
Purpose and scope of the task: The consultancy aims to produce a documentary focusing on memorialisation, the role of youths in transitional justice and the nuances between elections and human rights in Zimbabwe.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop the documentary's overall concept and scenario.
- Perform appropriate picture and video editing with the selected pictures.
- Present a draft documentary to the organisation for review and comments.
- Incorporate the comments and produce a final 60-minute documentary.
The consultant must share the following:
- An inception report detailing the timeline, work plan and draft outline.
- The first cut of the documentary.
- The final cut of the documentary.
Qualifications and Experience
- More than three years proven experience in film production.
- Extensive experience in producing development work-related documentaries for organisations with the aim of reaching out to both local and international audiences.
- Excellent technical capacities (Full High Definition video) to ensure high-quality production.
- Additional experience in the production of human rights-focused documentaries will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit an application including the following:
- A technical proposal describing previous experience on similar projects as well as proposed creative direction for the film. Creative ideas and suggestions are encouraged.
- An updated creative portfolio including relevant creative development work and qualifications.
- A brief presentation of the team, with CVs and functional responsibilities.
- The contact details of three past performance references.
- A financial proposal taking into account the clear total cost for the final product.
Applications should be submitted to: consultancies@hrforum.co.zw
Deadline: 18 August 2023
