Consultancy: Production of Special Report (Harare)

Job Description

A reputable organisation in Zimbabwe working on transitional justice issues seeks the services of a relevantly experienced consultant to provide technical support in the consolidation and production of a special report analysing and assessing the work done by one of the Chapter 12 Commissions, the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) since its operationalisation.

Purpose and scope of the task: The scope of the report should cover the challenges, successes and shortcomings faced by the NPRC in fulfilling its constitutional mandate. The document shall provide jurisprudence and inform the transitional justice issues and processes conducted by the NPRC since its operationalisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analyse the NPRC’s responsiveness to national peace, healing and reconciliation issues in Zimbabwe.

Assess the extent to which the NPRC has fulfilled its Constitutional mandate since its operationalisation.

Review the work of the NPRC to consider interventions where the NPRC could be lagging behind on and/or to validate the actions of the NPRC where it has produced impactful results.

Identify and discuss the challenges the Commission has encountered and what was done to address the challenges. Furthermore, to identify opportunities for transitional justice work in Zimbabwe particularly focusing on the NPRC.

Identify and highlight key regional and intenational standard practices, policy and legislative gaps undermining transitional justice in Zimbabwe

Utilise a victim-centric approach in the consolidation of the report

Propose recommendations for consideration for implementation by the NPRC to advance transitional justice in Zimbabwe.

Deliverables: The report writing should be completed over a period of not more than 35 days.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree(s) in law, or peacebuilding, or human rights, or transitional justice, or a related social science degree.

Good knowledge of human rights architecture , or transitional justice, or peacebuilding approaches to programming.

Proven working experience in the design, management, evaluation, and documentation of development projects particularly in carrying out monitoring and evaluation for transitional justice programmes.

Experience in theory-based evaluation or documentation preferable; and

Proven experience in research and writing in transitional justice or peacebuilding or human rights issues (publications preferable).

Fluency in written English.

Other

