Consultants – Polio Data Management (Harare)

Purpose of the Position:

In the context of the need to respond to Polio virus outbreak in Zimbabwe, the consultant will support data management aspect of the comprehensive outbreak response that includes Polio Supplementary Immunization Activities (SIA), enhanced Polio surveillance and strengthened routine immunization to interrupt the transmission of Polio and prevent mortality, morbidity and disability from Polio. The consultant will support data management for vaccination campaigns, Integrated Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPDs) surveillance, documentation of achievements, best practices and challenges.

Background:

Zimbabwe has reported circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) Outbreak detected through Environmental Surveillance (ES) at 3 sites in Harare City. The first isolate was on 25 August 2023. This was not immediately classified as cVDPV2 since there was no genetic sequencing linkage with any other Polioviruses at the time. Subsequent results received on 20 October 2023 confirmed cVDPV2, will all isolates linked to the initial isolate on 25/08/2023. Seven (7) isolates of cVDPV2 have been reported to date.

The outbreak has been Graded as Grade 2, based on high risk of local and international spread and availability of capacity to respond.

The country has initiated response to the outbreak. The main response actions are:

Duties and Responsibilities

Supplementary Immunization Activities using the Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Type 2 (nOPV2)

Strengthened routine immunization

Strengthened Acute Flaccid Paralysis surveillance including intensification of active searches

Expansion of Environmental Surveillance to five other sites

Building country capacity for local laboratory processing of Environmental Surveillance samples.

Assigned/expected duties/work to be performed:

Reporting to the WHO Representative, and under the overall guidance of the EPI team lead and the UHC LC lead, the consultant will provide support to the WHO Country Office (WCO), the Ministry of Health and Child Care and partners towards data management aspect of the comprehensive response to the cVDPV2 outbreak through undertaking responsibilities such as overseeing the collection, collation, management and analysis of data, to aggregate the relevant information in the form of narrative text, maps and graphics for use in decision making, situation reports, donor reports, and other relevant documents.

Outputs:

Manage the related databases including content, structure, file location, backup system.

Collect, collate, manage and analyse all relevant data; aggregate the relevant information and transform it into narrative text, maps and graphics to enable strategic planning and decision making.

Support the production of information products (Situation Reports, Epi Bulletins, etc)

Aggregate and maintain information from technical teams, field offices and partners.

Develop tools to harmonize data collection and processes across WCO and field offices to facilitate consolidation of information.

Respond to specific information requests from the technical teams and partners, facilitate dissemination of information and knowledge sharing with all partners.

Provide technical expertise during inter-agency initiatives, related to information and data management, seeking to improve information sharing between institutions, to strengthen access to information from other organizations and clusters, and to contribute to inter-sectoral dashboards and reports.

Verify data quality (completeness, timeliness), identify gaps in health information management, recommend corrective actions and prepare relevant documents to include in project proposals, internal and external situation reports (Sit-Reps), bulletins, health risk assessments, health needs overviews and strategic response plans etc.

Participate in any other activity that may be required in connection with the management of data management.

Perform other specific related duties, as required by the functional supervisor.

Deliverables:

cVDPV2 outbreak, routine immunization and VPDs surveillance databases.

Relevant analytic outputs including narrative text, maps, graphics and dashboards.

cVDPV2, routine immunization and VPDs surveillance reports including sitreps, bulletins.

Technical supervision:

The WHO Representative.

The UHC LC lead.

The EPI team lead.

Qualifications and Experience

Essential: University degree in epidemiology or statistics, or public health from an accredited/recognized institute or First university degree in informatics, health statistics or computer science, preferably with a specialization in database development and management

University degree in epidemiology or statistics, or public health from an accredited/recognized institute or First university degree in informatics, health statistics or computer science, preferably with a specialization in database development and management Desirable: Advanced university degree in public health, post-graduate certification in public health, tropical medicine, database management or health-related training in communicable diseases. Additional training in, or a good understanding of, public health data collection and IT practices

Experience:

At least five (5) years ‘experience in data management, analysis and management of electronic information, statistics and/or information technology, identification of user requirements, system development and maintenance, ideally related to epidemiological data collection and management and/or knowledge of local public health practices with a minimum of 3 years inclusive at the international level in low and/or middle-income countries.

At least two (2) years’ related experience at the national or international level in epidemiology and the implementation of public health surveillance, outbreak investigation or response in humanitarian settings.

Prior humanitarian working experience at field level with WHO, other UN agencies, health cluster partners, recognized humanitarian organizations or with an international nongovernmental organization with expertise in disaster and outbreak response.

Skills and competencies:

Demonstrated knowledge of immunization and vaccines systems as related to emergency response relief operations.

Proven ability to multitask across various planning and implementation processes within a highly demanding environment.

Excellent organization, technical and analytical skills

Extensive knowledge of data analysis tools

Sound judgement and the ability to resolve issue related to data management problems in the proactive manner

Broad knowledge and understanding of theoretical and practical statistical techniques and knowledge of research methods and technical and techniques;

Language: Fluency in written and spoken English

Another UN language would be an added advantage

Place of assignment: Incumbent will be based in Harare at the WHO Country Office with travel to the provinces and districts of the country as required.

Deadline: 31 January 2024