Contact Centre Agent (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Follows standardised processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning. Delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Deals with clients via telephone in adherence to procedural productivity and quality standards.
- Strong support role involving sharing information.
- Takes inbound or makes outbound calls effecting outbound calls in accordance with predetermined schedule.
- Finalises calls at point of contact where possible.
- May escalate more complex queries.
- Moderate (intermediate) to high level of technical knowledge.
- Partially multi skilled across product and process relevant to the business area.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors Degree (B) (Required).
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 15 November 2023
