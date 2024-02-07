Contact Centre Agent - O'mari (Harare)

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

Duties and Responsibilities

Deals with clients via telephone in adherence to procedural productivity and quality standards. Strong support role involving sharing information.

Takes inbound or makes outbound calls effecting outbound calls in accordance with predetermined schedule.

Finalises calls at point of contact where possible.

May escalate more complex queries.

Moderate (intermediate) to high level of technical knowledge.

Partially multi skilled across product and process relevant to the business area.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors Degree (B): Marketing Communication (Required).

Skills: Call Center, Client Relationship Management, Communication, Customer Experience (CX), Data Query, Marketing, Outbound Calls, Teamwork.

