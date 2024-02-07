Contact Centre Agent - O'mari (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Deals with clients via telephone in adherence to procedural productivity and quality standards. Strong support role involving sharing information.
- Takes inbound or makes outbound calls effecting outbound calls in accordance with predetermined schedule.
- Finalises calls at point of contact where possible.
- May escalate more complex queries.
- Moderate (intermediate) to high level of technical knowledge.
- Partially multi skilled across product and process relevant to the business area.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors Degree (B): Marketing Communication (Required).
- Skills: Call Center, Client Relationship Management, Communication, Customer Experience (CX), Data Query, Marketing, Outbound Calls, Teamwork.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 09 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Senior Internal Auditor (Harare)
Deadline:
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd
Creditors Clerk (Northern Region)
Deadline:
Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Cashier (Harare)
Deadline:
Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Deadline:
Kamativi Mining Company
Cost and Management Accountant (Kamativi Mine)
Deadline:
Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Internal Auditor Temporary 3 Months (Harare)
Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
Back Office Clerk (Mutare)
Deadline:
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Finance Manager (Harare)
Deadline: