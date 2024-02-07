Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Contact Centre Agent - O'mari (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Feb. 09, 2024
Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Deals with clients via telephone in adherence to procedural productivity and quality standards. Strong support role involving sharing information.
  • Takes inbound or makes outbound calls effecting outbound calls in accordance with predetermined schedule.
  • Finalises calls at point of contact where possible.
  • May escalate more complex queries.
  • Moderate (intermediate) to high level of technical knowledge.
  • Partially multi skilled across product and process relevant to the business area.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelors Degree (B): Marketing Communication (Required).
  • Skills: Call Center, Client Relationship Management, Communication, Customer Experience (CX), Data Query, Marketing, Outbound Calls, Teamwork.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 09 February 2024

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

