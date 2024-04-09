Contact Centre Agent: Telesales (Harare)

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

This role entails ensuring all customer contacts i.e. calls, emails, sms and social media chats are attended to timely and appropriately and information on Group products and services is accurately disseminated to clients. Agents are also responsible for tele-marketing of the same. Efficient handling and resolution of customer challenges and complaints is key in delivering quality and seamless service and ensuring a culture of service excellence.

Duties and Responsibilities

Building rapport with customers by greeting them in a courteous, friendly, and professional manner in line with given procedures.

Handling and resolving customer complaints regarding the Group’s products or service by interacting with customers across all communication channels.

Consistency and interaction when handling customers on all communication platforms.

Outbound: Tele-marketing, tele-selling, on-boarding and service research.

Responding to and resolving to common customer inquiries and requests.

Ensuring that customers understand product information and providing additional service and product information to customers as needed

Communicating effectively with individuals/teams in the Group to ensure high quality and timely resolution of customer requests.

Escalating issues to the appropriate resources particularly for complex enquiries.

Following up complicated customer calls where required.

Completing call logs and call reports as necessary and updating them in the database.

Recording and reporting on details of comments, inquiries, complaints, and actions taken according to standard operating procedures.

Making appropriate recommendations on ways to resolve problems to better serve the customer and/or improve productivity.

Participating in activities designed to improve customer satisfaction and business performance.

Processing customer requests for new products and services.

Efficiently logging all calls/emails/chats that take long to resolve adhering to the operational escalation limit procedures.

Record and relay all customer feedback to the respective SBUs copying the supervisors as per set standards.

Any other duties as assigned by supervisors.

Qualifications and Experience

Advanced Certificate (AdvCert): Marketing Communication (Required).

Skills: Customer Experience (CX), Customer Interactions, Marketing, Professional Etiquette, Relationship Building, Sales.

