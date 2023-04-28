Contact Centre Agents x3

Job Description
Reporting to the Marketing & Public Relations Executive, the incumbent will be responsible for managing contact centre platforms, handling client enquiries, and providing customers with product information.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Website management, including page creation and editing.
- Addressing client inquiries via phone, email, and social media.
- Managing content on social networking sites.
- Dispatching mass emails and SMS.
- Assisting customers with digital platforms configuration, set-up, and sign-in issues.
- Disseminating product and service information to customers.
- Identifying, escalating priority issues and reporting to the high-level management.
- Recording details of comments, inquiries, complaints and actions taken.
- Restricting customer accounts for suspicious enquiries.
- Establishing the procedures and steps to be followed when using the digital platforms.
- Updating the products and services manual in line with business conditions reviews.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Information Technology/Finance/Banking/Marketing or related field.
- 1 year experience in banking environment or customer support role.
- Strong listening and verbal communication skills.
- Strong customer focus & professional.
- Tech savvy and innovative problem-solving skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with a detailed CV, proof of qualifications and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw
Deadline: 07 May 2023