POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Contact Centre Agents x3

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
May. 07, 2023
Job Description

Reporting to the Marketing & Public Relations Executive, the incumbent will be responsible for managing contact centre platforms, handling client enquiries, and providing customers with product information.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Website management, including page creation and editing.
  • Addressing client inquiries via phone, email, and social media.
  • Managing content on social networking sites.
  • Dispatching mass emails and SMS.
  • Assisting customers with digital platforms configuration, set-up, and sign-in issues.
  • Disseminating product and service information to customers.
  • Identifying, escalating priority issues and reporting to the high-level management.
  • Recording details of comments, inquiries, complaints and actions taken.
  • Restricting customer accounts for suspicious enquiries.
  • Establishing the procedures and steps to be followed when using the digital platforms.
  • Updating the products and services manual in line with business conditions reviews.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Information Technology/Finance/Banking/Marketing or related field.
  • 1 year experience in banking environment or customer support role.
  • Strong listening and verbal communication skills.
  • Strong customer focus & professional.
  • Tech savvy and innovative problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with a detailed CV, proof of qualifications and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw

Deadline: 07 May 2023

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.

It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.

