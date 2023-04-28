Contact Centre Agents x3

Job Description

Reporting to the Marketing & Public Relations Executive, the incumbent will be responsible for managing contact centre platforms, handling client enquiries, and providing customers with product information.

Duties and Responsibilities

Website management, including page creation and editing.

Addressing client inquiries via phone, email, and social media.

Managing content on social networking sites.

Dispatching mass emails and SMS.

Assisting customers with digital platforms configuration, set-up, and sign-in issues.

Disseminating product and service information to customers.

Identifying, escalating priority issues and reporting to the high-level management.

Recording details of comments, inquiries, complaints and actions taken.

Restricting customer accounts for suspicious enquiries.

Establishing the procedures and steps to be followed when using the digital platforms.

Updating the products and services manual in line with business conditions reviews.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Technology/Finance/Banking/Marketing or related field.

1 year experience in banking environment or customer support role.

Strong listening and verbal communication skills.

Strong customer focus & professional.

Tech savvy and innovative problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with a detailed CV, proof of qualifications and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw

Deadline: 07 May 2023