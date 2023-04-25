Job Description

The exciting role within the Digital & Data and Marketing team; the individual is a specialist who creates exciting and instructive pieces to support Old Mutual in showcasing its brand, services, and initiatives via digital channels.

Duties and Responsibilities

The content writer will provide relevant content for the Old Mutual website, blogs, essays, white papers, product descriptions and all digital assets and platforms. They provide purposefully designed content to draw in specific target market customers across the business.

Research and analyze top SEO content topics to position the brand as a thought leader in Zimbabwe.

Create and publish content on the website.

Research and write long-form content on various relevant topics.

Publish content on various platforms and analyze traffic performance.

Research and evaluate competitor marketing with a focus on content.

Plan and execute various SEO tasks.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Communication (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): English Literature (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Journalism (Required)

Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Communication, Detail-Oriented, Marketing, Marketing Tools, New Initiatives, Publishing, Researching, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Taking Initiative, Target Marketing, Writing, Writing Essays, Written Communication.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Content-Writer-and-Publisher_JR-38763?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 25 April 2023