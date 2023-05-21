Pindula|
List ProductAccount
PetroTrade

Contract Audit Clerks x2 (Harare)

PetroTrade
May. 26, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting Auditors in capturing, compiling, sorting data and preparing a variety of reports.
  • Validation of accounting records.
  • Assisting in Audits and follow up Audits.
  • Preparing reports that summarize audit results and findings for Management use.
  •  Gathering evidence.
  • Record keeping.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Higher National Diploma in Accounting or equivalent.
  • A minimum of 5 0' level passes including English and Mathematics.
  • At least 1-year relevant experience in Auditing.
  • Computer literacy.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics Navision is an added advantage. 

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to: 

The Human Resource and Administration Manager

Petrotrade (Pvt) Ltd, 1st Floor

100 Leopold Takawira Street, P.O. Box CY 223, Causeway

HARARE 

NB. Only shortlisted candidates shall be communicated to. 

Deadline: 26 May 2023

PetroTrade

Petrotrade Zimbabwe is a trading company responsible for downstream activities, including selling petroleum products and lubricants through bulk sales and service stations. Our mission is to efficiently supply quality petroleum products through competitive prices and efficiency in a safe, fair and sustainable manner.

Website: https://petrotrade.co.zw/

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

City Of Gweru
City Of Gweru

Economic And Business Development Officer (Grade: 10)

Deadline:
Environmental Management Agency (EMA)
Environmental Management Agency (EMA)

Finance And Administration Officer x3

Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Management Accountant: Planning

Deadline:
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
BancABC Zimbabwe
BancABC Zimbabwe

Back Office Clerk x28

Deadline:
SECURICO Security Services
SECURICO Security Services

Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

x2 Auditors Grade: P7 (Harare)

Deadline:
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

x2 Accounting Assistants Grade: P9 (Harare)

Deadline:
Ultra-Med Health Care
Ultra-Med Health Care

Book keeper (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback