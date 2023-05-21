Contract Audit Clerks x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting Auditors in capturing, compiling, sorting data and preparing a variety of reports.

Validation of accounting records.

Assisting in Audits and follow up Audits.

Preparing reports that summarize audit results and findings for Management use.

Gathering evidence.

Record keeping.

Qualifications and Experience

A Higher National Diploma in Accounting or equivalent.

A minimum of 5 0' level passes including English and Mathematics.

At least 1-year relevant experience in Auditing.

Computer literacy.

Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics Navision is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to:

The Human Resource and Administration Manager

Petrotrade (Pvt) Ltd, 1st Floor

100 Leopold Takawira Street, P.O. Box CY 223, Causeway

HARARE

NB. Only shortlisted candidates shall be communicated to.

Deadline: 26 May 2023