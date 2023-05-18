Contract Inspector (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position of CONTRACT INSPECTOR (6 MONTHS) within TIMB. The successful candidate will be based in Harare. Reports To: Inspectorate Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identifying and investigating suspected illegal activities in the tobacco industry.

Making necessary recommendations to the Inspectorate Manager on action to be taken against illegal tobacco activities.

Identifying gaps and shortcomings in the existing statutes and making the necessary recommendations.

Following up on leads that may lead to the unravelling of illegal activities in the tobacco industry.

Organising and coordinating necessary action to eliminate or minimise illegal activities.

Developing and implementing effective measures to limit the commission of illegal practices.

Implementing proactive strategies to counter any forms of illegal activities.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma/ Degree in Security Management/ Financial Intelligence/ Criminology/ Risk Management or any other police related courses.

Diploma in security studies, or any other police related courses.

Five years experience in crime managerial level.

Ten years of experience in all fields of criminal investigations.

A serving or retired member from the uniformed forces preferably from the ZRP (Inspector and above).

Competences:

Ability to work according to strict deadlines.

Analytical.

Impeccable interpersonal communication skills.

Computer literacy and good report writing skills.

A high degree of integrity, maturity and professionalism.

Knowledge of the law and crime analysis.

Other

How to Apply

If interested submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that's: " CONTRACT INSPECTOR"

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Deadline: 26 May 2023