Contract Officer: Business Development

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing contracts with farmers.
- Managing poultry.
- Ensuring effective Monitoring and evaluation of contracted farmers.
- Developing and strengthening monitoring, inspection and evaluation procedures.
- Monitoring and evaluating overall progress on achievement of results.
- Providing feedback to Management on project strategies and activities.
- Providing education to contracted farmers on traditional grains growing and poultry rearing.
- Assisting in coordinating across the available components of the University to ensure effective implementation of University projects.
- Participating in the organisational strategic planning (planning, reviews, and related activities).
- Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a Diploma in Agriculture.
- Knowledge of traditional grains and poultry farming is a must.
- In addition, applicants must have at least 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English Language.
- University experience would be added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=109. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 19 May 2023