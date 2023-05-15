Contract Officer: Business Development

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing contracts with farmers.

Managing poultry.

Ensuring effective Monitoring and evaluation of contracted farmers.

Developing and strengthening monitoring, inspection and evaluation procedures.

Monitoring and evaluating overall progress on achievement of results.

Providing feedback to Management on project strategies and activities.

Providing education to contracted farmers on traditional grains growing and poultry rearing.

Assisting in coordinating across the available components of the University to ensure effective implementation of University projects.

Participating in the organisational strategic planning (planning, reviews, and related activities).

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a Diploma in Agriculture.

Knowledge of traditional grains and poultry farming is a must.

In addition, applicants must have at least 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English Language.

University experience would be added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=109. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May 2023