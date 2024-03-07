Contract Registered General Nurses x50 (Grade: 8)
The above vacancy has arisen within the City of Bulawayo, interested and qualified candidates are invited to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assesses and makes management plans of outpatients, child health and family planning activities.
- Implements the management plans.
- Reviews patients to evaluate effectiveness of plan and makes decisions for continued care and counseling as per patient’s needs.
- In a hospital setup gives care to inpatients.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in General Nursing.
- Must be registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.
- Valid practicing certificate.
Experience And Skills:
- At least 2 years’ experience as a qualified Nurse.
How to Apply
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants. Applications in envelopes clearly marked Gender Officer should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae, copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees:
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at:
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
NB: The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.
C. DUBE TOWN CLERK
Deadline: 14 March 2024
