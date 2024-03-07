Pindula|Search Pindula
City of Bulawayo

Contract Registered General Nurses x50 (Grade: 8)

City of Bulawayo
Mar. 14, 2024
Job Description

The above vacancy has arisen within the City of Bulawayo, interested and qualified candidates are invited to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assesses and makes management plans of outpatients, child health and family planning activities.
  • Implements the management plans.
  • Reviews patients to evaluate effectiveness of plan and makes decisions for continued care and counseling as per patient’s needs.
  • In a hospital setup gives care to inpatients.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in General Nursing.
  • Must be registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.
  • Valid practicing certificate.

Experience And Skills:

  • At least 2 years’ experience as a qualified Nurse.

Other

How to Apply

The Package:

The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants. Applications in envelopes clearly marked Gender Officer should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae, copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees:

Applications to be posted to:

The Human Capital Director

City of Bulawayo

P.O Box 558

BULAWAYO

Or dropped at:

Ground Floor,

Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)

L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe

BULAWAYO

NB: The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.

C. DUBE TOWN CLERK

Deadline: 14 March 2024

City of Bulawayo

Website

Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.

The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.

This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.

