Contract Stocktakers x22 (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mutorashanga and Shurugwi Mining Divisions

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced persons to fill the vacant position of Contract Stock taker on Two weeks’ contract basis:

Duties and Responsibilities

Physical counting of stocks.

Verification of physical stock against system balances.

Identifying and highlighting stock variances and recommending remedial action.

Ensuring good housekeeping at the plant.

To promote safety awareness when carrying out duties.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of five (5) ‘O’ Level passes including English and Mathematics or Accounting.

Work experience in stocktaking in Manufacturing or Mining environment will be a distinct advantage.

Strong mathematical skills and team player.

Highly commendable safety and disciplinary record will be an added advantage.

Working knowledge of SHE and Quality systems and exposure to the NOSA.

SHE System will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to: