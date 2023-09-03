Contracts Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation is a major player in the Zimbabwean Mining Industry and a key contributor to the growth of the Zimbabwean economy through mining development. The Corporation has an exciting new opportunity that has arisen in our Business Development Department.

Reporting to the Business Development Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring and Management of ZMDCs Joint Venture and Mining Contracts.

Ensuring compliance with performance standards of all ZMDC’s contracts.

Setting and meeting performance optimization targets for all ZMDC’s Contracts.

Setting and meeting mineral and financial performance targets for ZMDC’s contracts.

Ensuring compliance to Safety, Health, and Environmental standards at all ZMDC operations.

Conducting production and sales analysis and reporting.

Reporting on all contractual non-performances for remedial action.

Any other related duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Metallurgical/ Mining/ Chemical Engineering or Equivalent.

At least 5 years’ experience in mining and mineral processing.

Contract Management experience is an added advantage.

Project Management/ Monitoring and Evaluation Qualification is an added advantage.

Membership of a recognised professional institution.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above stated requirements should submit their applications accompanied by comprehensive CVs and certified copies of certificates by e-mail to: The Human Resources Officer, Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation, E-mail humanresources@zmdc.co.zw