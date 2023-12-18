Contracts Manager/ Projects Manager (Harare)

Job Description

A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Keeping track of deadlines, deliverables and other obligations.

Analysing contracts workflow to eliminate.

Manage, design, develop, create and maintain small-scale through to large-scale construction projects in a safe, timely and sustainable manner.

Conduct on site investigations and analyse data (maps, reports, tests and drawings).

Carry out technical and feasibility studies and draw up blueprints that satisfy technical specifications

Assess potential risks, materials and costs.

Provide advice and resolve creatively any emerging problems/deficiencies.

Oversee and mentor staff and liaise with a variety of stakeholders.

Monitor progress and compile reports in project status.

Manage budget and purchase equipment/materials.

Comply with guidelines and regulations including permits, safety and deliver technical files and other technical documentation as required.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Civil Engineering or Structural Engineering.

At least 7 years working experience in contracts management especially in the mining or Construction environment.

Master’s in Business Administration will be an added advantage.

Proven working experience in civil engineering.

Experience in Roads and Building construction an added advantage.

Excellent knowledge of design and visualizations software such as AutoCAD, Civil 3D or similar.

Proficiency in site layout, grading, utility design, erosion control, regulatory approvals etc.

Project management and supervision skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

License of professional engineer.

Clean class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.

Deadline: 19 December 2023