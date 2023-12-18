Contracts Manager/ Projects Manager (Harare)
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
Job Description
A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Keeping track of deadlines, deliverables and other obligations.
- Analysing contracts workflow to eliminate.
- Manage, design, develop, create and maintain small-scale through to large-scale construction projects in a safe, timely and sustainable manner.
- Conduct on site investigations and analyse data (maps, reports, tests and drawings).
- Carry out technical and feasibility studies and draw up blueprints that satisfy technical specifications
- Assess potential risks, materials and costs.
- Provide advice and resolve creatively any emerging problems/deficiencies.
- Oversee and mentor staff and liaise with a variety of stakeholders.
- Monitor progress and compile reports in project status.
- Manage budget and purchase equipment/materials.
- Comply with guidelines and regulations including permits, safety and deliver technical files and other technical documentation as required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Civil Engineering or Structural Engineering.
- At least 7 years working experience in contracts management especially in the mining or Construction environment.
- Master’s in Business Administration will be an added advantage.
- Proven working experience in civil engineering.
- Experience in Roads and Building construction an added advantage.
- Excellent knowledge of design and visualizations software such as AutoCAD, Civil 3D or similar.
- Proficiency in site layout, grading, utility design, erosion control, regulatory approvals etc.
- Project management and supervision skills.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- License of professional engineer.
- Clean class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.
Deadline: 19 December 2023
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM) is a Zimbabwean indigenously owned mining services company. RAM Mining solutions is a subsidiary of Taken Investments and its core activities are providing a total package in mining & construction industry.
