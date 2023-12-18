Pindula|Search Pindula
RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)

Contracts Manager/ Projects Manager (Harare)

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)
Dec. 19, 2023
Job Description

A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable and qualified candidates for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Keeping track of deadlines, deliverables and other obligations.
  • Analysing contracts workflow to eliminate.
  • Manage, design, develop, create and maintain small-scale through to large-scale construction projects in a safe, timely and sustainable manner.
  • Conduct on site investigations and analyse data (maps, reports, tests and drawings).
  • Carry out technical and feasibility studies and draw up blueprints that satisfy technical specifications
  • Assess potential risks, materials and costs.
  • Provide advice and resolve creatively any emerging problems/deficiencies.
  • Oversee and mentor staff and liaise with a variety of stakeholders.
  • Monitor progress and compile reports in project status.
  • Manage budget and purchase equipment/materials.
  • Comply with guidelines and regulations including permits, safety and deliver technical files and other technical documentation as required.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Civil Engineering or Structural Engineering.
  • At least 7 years working experience in contracts management especially in the mining or Construction environment.
  • Master’s in Business Administration will be an added advantage.
  • Proven working experience in civil engineering.
  • Experience in Roads and Building construction an added advantage.
  • Excellent knowledge of design and visualizations software such as AutoCAD, Civil 3D or similar.
  • Proficiency in site layout, grading, utility design, erosion control, regulatory approvals etc.
  • Project management and supervision skills.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
  • License of professional engineer.
  • Clean class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified persons should submit CVs with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw OR drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.

Deadline: 19 December 2023

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM)

RAM Mining Solutions (RAM) is a Zimbabwean indigenously owned mining services company. RAM Mining solutions is a subsidiary of Taken Investments and its core activities are providing a total package in mining & construction industry.

Browse Jobs

