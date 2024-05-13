Control Center Analyst (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Control Center Analyst within the Group IT Division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure all IT services are monitored at Infrastructure, Database, Middleware and Application layers.
- Develop Control Center case handling processes and procedures and ensure they are followed.
- Develop and manage monitoring tools utilized by Control Centre staff.
- Gather metrics via monitoring, identify trends, and provide reports indicating levels of process compliance.
- Create Weekly and Monthly trend analysis reports for review by management.
- Review and update system monitoring tools ensuring they meet organizational requirements.
- Ensure that monitoring configurations are backed up and restorations periodically done to test functionality.
- Ensure daily system health checks are conducted on monitoring tools.
- Ensure customer requests are attended to timely and with courteous customer support.
- Coordinate Major Incident Resolution activities to ensure Service Level Agreements are not breached.
- Communicate Major Incidents to all stakeholders in a timely manner and provide regular status updates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognized institution.
- IOBZ.
- ITIL Foundation.
- At least 2 Years' experience of Systems monitoring.
- Experience in managing a team that works 24 hours.
- Have strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- A good understanding of IT systems is essential.
Other
How to Apply
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.