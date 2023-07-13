Pindula|Search Pindula
Khaya Cement Limited

Control Room Operator Dry Mortars (Harare)

Khaya Cement Limited
Jul. 18, 2023
Job Description

Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of Control Room Operator Dry Mortars.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Diploma/ Higher National Diploma in Chemical Technology/ Production and Manufacturing Engineering
  •  At least 3 years' experience

Key Competencies:

  • Computer proficiency.
  • Knowledge of Sage X3 or any other computer related packages
  • National Diploma in Instrumentation and control an added advantage
  • Effective Communication Skills
  • Driving for Results
  • Ability to influence with reasoning and generate suggestions for continuous improvement of processes
  • Able to work under pressure and willing to participate in shift work
  • As a business we work to a fair, effective and efficient recruitment procedure, which is cognizant of the regulatory requirements and the Company's Equality and Diversity ambitions.

Other

How to Apply

Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com

Deadline: 18 July 2023

Khaya Cement Limited

Khayah Cement is one of Zimbabwe's largest suppliers of cement and allied products.

