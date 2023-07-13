Control Room Operator Dry Mortars (Harare)
Khaya Cement Limited
Job Description
Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of Control Room Operator Dry Mortars.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- National Diploma/ Higher National Diploma in Chemical Technology/ Production and Manufacturing Engineering
- At least 3 years' experience
Key Competencies:
- Computer proficiency.
- Knowledge of Sage X3 or any other computer related packages
- National Diploma in Instrumentation and control an added advantage
- Effective Communication Skills
- Driving for Results
- Ability to influence with reasoning and generate suggestions for continuous improvement of processes
- Able to work under pressure and willing to participate in shift work
- As a business we work to a fair, effective and efficient recruitment procedure, which is cognizant of the regulatory requirements and the Company's Equality and Diversity ambitions.
Other
How to Apply
Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com
