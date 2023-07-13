Control Room Operator Dry Mortars (Harare)

Job Description

Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of Control Room Operator Dry Mortars.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

National Diploma/ Higher National Diploma in Chemical Technology/ Production and Manufacturing Engineering

At least 3 years' experience

Key Competencies:

Computer proficiency.

Knowledge of Sage X3 or any other computer related packages

National Diploma in Instrumentation and control an added advantage

Effective Communication Skills

Driving for Results

Ability to influence with reasoning and generate suggestions for continuous improvement of processes

Able to work under pressure and willing to participate in shift work

As a business we work to a fair, effective and efficient recruitment procedure, which is cognizant of the regulatory requirements and the Company's Equality and Diversity ambitions.

Other

How to Apply

Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com