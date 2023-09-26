Control Technician (Harare)
Job Description
Installing ,maintaining and repairing security camera’s , computer networks and additional equipment used in surveillance systems.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitoring the operation of security equipment for malfunctions or other difficulties.
- Recording events on camera and storing footage in a digital format for future reference.
- Maintaining log of security incidents and making sure they are reported to applicable personnel.
- Installing and conserving security equipment such as alarms or access control systems.
- Reacting to security breaches or other emergencies.
- Controlling computer systems that monitor surveillance feed for activity organizing with law enforcement agencies and other security personnel when crimes are committed.
- Conducting site inspections and discussions requirements with clients.
- Specify equipment and configuration to be used in the installation.
- Providing quotes and measures to clients.
- Routing cables through buildings including roof spaces under floor and through cavity walls.
- Linking alarms system to phone lines and internet connections.
- Boarding calibrating and programming equipment.
- Testing equipment diagnosing and repairing defects.
- Completing installation ,documentation and following established methods.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a degree in computer engineering, security technology or National Diploma in telecommunications.
- Minimum of 3 years field experience.
- Must possess certification in DAHUA ,HIKVISION,UNIV ,IP and ANALOGUE.
- Access control certification in ZKTEKO,METRICS AND IMPRO.
- Innovative and self motivated attitude knowledge and experience with commissioning and servicing CCTV systems.
- Proficiency with computers ,networks and 3rd party software (Microsoft).
- Ability to prepare clear and concise reports.
- A clean class 4 drivers license.
- Below the age of 35.
Other
How to Apply
Applications must be sent to: Careers.zim@omni4Africa.com with a CV and certification ,the subject line clearly marked , "Application for Alarm CCTV and Access Control Technician“
Deadline: 29 September 2023
Omni Africa
We are a leading wholesaler of branded computer hardware, networking equipment and software to business enterprises in the Southern African region, and enjoy the reputation of being a reliable and competitive business partner to businesses in the segments of the market we service. We offer world-class, progressive technology products, custom solutions and services.