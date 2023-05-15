Pindula|
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Cook (B3) 1year Fixed Term Contrct (Kariba)

May. 19, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the position which has arisen at the Entertainment Centre, Kariba. The incumbent will report to Tourism Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Preparing and cooking food as per orders.
  • Taking inventory of supplies and equipment.
  • Setting up, cleaning, and organizing workstations.
  • Preparing cooking ingredients.
  • Storing all food properly.
  • Cleaning workstations and utensils.
  • Checking food stocks in the freezer and storeroom.
  • Reconciling of Stocks once week.
  • Maintaining hygiene and cleanliness of the canteen.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least Certificate in Cookery or Culinary or relevant qualification.
  • Knowledge of Parks Estate environment and basic knowledge and understanding of the behavior of wild animals.
  • Strong interpersonal skills, professional, mature, openness and collaborative skills.
  • Should be physically fit.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs addressed to:

The Regional Manager - Mid Zambezi

Attention: Senior Human Resources Officer

P. Bag 7713

Chinhoyi

Email: midzambezirecruitment@zimparks.org.zw OR hand deliver to Mid Zambezi Registry Office.

Deadline: 19 May 2023

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.

Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627

Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/

Email: info@zimparks.org.zw

