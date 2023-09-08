Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimasco

Cook/ Caretaker (Shurugwi)

Zimasco
Sep. 14, 2023
Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individualsto fill the vacant post of Mining Supervisor on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Meals preparation in Company Guest Houses.
  • Food items handling.
  • Guest House stocks management.
  • Reporting Guest House structural and equipment defects.
  • At least 2years’ experience in a similar position.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics & English.
  • Certificate in Culinary Arts/ Professional Cookery or any related qualification.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in a similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The Human Resources Officer

Re: “COOK/CARETAKER”

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O. Box 124

SHURUGWI

OR Email to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged.

Deadline: 14 September 2023

Zimasco

.

