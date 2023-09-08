Cook/ Caretaker (Shurugwi)
Job Description
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individualsto fill the vacant post of Mining Supervisor on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Meals preparation in Company Guest Houses.
- Food items handling.
- Guest House stocks management.
- Reporting Guest House structural and equipment defects.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics & English.
- Certificate in Culinary Arts/ Professional Cookery or any related qualification.
- At least 2 years’ experience in a similar position.
Other
How to Apply
Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:
The Human Resources Officer
Re: “COOK/CARETAKER”
Zimasco (Private) Limited
P.O. Box 124
SHURUGWI
OR Email to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw
NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged.
Deadline: 14 September 2023
Zimasco
