Cook (Chitungwiza)
Cornerstone School
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Candidate must have at least two years experience with traceable references.
- Candidates who reside in chitungwiza are encouraged to apply.
Other
How to Apply
Suitable candidates should send CV on: Cstoneschoolzim@gmail.com.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be Contacted.
Deadline: 12 December 2023
Cornerstone School
Cornerstone Junior & Senior School, is a A state of the art school in Chitungwiza offering a variety everything relevant to the educational needs of your child.
Address: 18691 zengeza 5 extension, Chitungwiza
Website: www.cornerstoneschool.co.zw
Phone: 0772336161
