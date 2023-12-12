Pindula|Search Pindula
Cornerstone School

Cook (Chitungwiza)

Cornerstone School
Dec. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Candidate must have at least two years experience with traceable references.
  • Candidates who reside in chitungwiza are encouraged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable candidates should send CV on: Cstoneschoolzim@gmail.com.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be Contacted.

Deadline: 12 December 2023

Cornerstone School

Cornerstone Junior & Senior School, is a A state of the art school in Chitungwiza offering a variety everything relevant to the educational needs of your child.

Address: 18691 zengeza 5 extension, Chitungwiza

Website: www.cornerstoneschool.co.zw

Phone: 0772336161

