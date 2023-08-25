Cook/ Cleaner (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a cook/cleaner who will assist with cleaning up , preparing food, and performing other duties that keep their organizations running smoothly.

Duties and Responsibilities

Keeping an inventory of cleaning supplies and ordering supplies when needed.

Preparing meals for the household, including planning menus and shopping for food items.

Adhere to all safety and sanitation guidelines when handling food.

Prepare meals according to recipes, using fresh ingredients while adhering to dietary restrictions and preferences.

Serve meals in a timely manner, ensuring that food is kept at the proper temperature

Maintain cleanliness in the kitchen area, including washing dishes, sweeping floors, and taking out trash.

Keep track of inventory and order supplies as needed.

Be available for work on short notice, as needed.

Maintaining the cleanliness of a home by vacuuming carpets, dusting furniture, and mopping floors.

Organizing and maintaining the household inventory of linens, dishes, pots and pans, silverware, and other supplies.

Perform any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Proven experience as a housekeeper or cleaning professional

Excellent organizational and time-management skills

Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities

Ability to work independently with little or no supervision

High school diploma or equivalent; certification from a vocational program is a plus

Other

How to Apply

To apply, send your current CV to: careerszwe@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 September 2023