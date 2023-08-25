Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Vivata Capital

Cook/ Cleaner (Harare)

Vivata Capital
Sep. 15, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are looking for a cook/cleaner who will assist with cleaning up , preparing food, and performing other duties that keep their organizations running smoothly.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Keeping an inventory of cleaning supplies and ordering supplies when needed.
  • Preparing meals for the household, including planning menus and shopping for food items.
  • Adhere to all safety and sanitation guidelines when handling food.
  • Prepare meals according to recipes, using fresh ingredients while adhering to dietary restrictions and preferences.
  • Serve meals in a timely manner, ensuring that food is kept at the proper temperature
  • Maintain cleanliness in the kitchen area, including washing dishes, sweeping floors, and taking out trash.
  • Keep track of inventory and order supplies as needed.
  • Be available for work on short notice, as needed.
  • Maintaining the cleanliness of a home by vacuuming carpets, dusting furniture, and mopping floors.
  • Organizing and maintaining the household inventory of linens, dishes, pots and pans, silverware, and other supplies.
  • Perform any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Proven experience as a housekeeper or cleaning professional
  • Excellent organizational and time-management skills
  • Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities
  • Ability to work independently with little or no supervision
  • High school diploma or equivalent; certification from a vocational program is a plus

Other

How to Apply

To apply, send your current CV to: careerszwe@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Vivata Capital

Website
+263 242 783 015
info@vivatacapital.co.za

Vivata Capital’s focus is on the creation and execution of innovative investment strategies. Our investments are selected based on economic fundamentals which allow us to achieve superior returns through a disciplined, value oriented investment approach.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Guesthouse Attendant: Department of Marketing

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback