Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Cook/ Cleaner (Harare)
Vivata Capital
Job Description
We are looking for a cook/cleaner who will assist with cleaning up , preparing food, and performing other duties that keep their organizations running smoothly.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Keeping an inventory of cleaning supplies and ordering supplies when needed.
- Preparing meals for the household, including planning menus and shopping for food items.
- Adhere to all safety and sanitation guidelines when handling food.
- Prepare meals according to recipes, using fresh ingredients while adhering to dietary restrictions and preferences.
- Serve meals in a timely manner, ensuring that food is kept at the proper temperature
- Maintain cleanliness in the kitchen area, including washing dishes, sweeping floors, and taking out trash.
- Keep track of inventory and order supplies as needed.
- Be available for work on short notice, as needed.
- Maintaining the cleanliness of a home by vacuuming carpets, dusting furniture, and mopping floors.
- Organizing and maintaining the household inventory of linens, dishes, pots and pans, silverware, and other supplies.
- Perform any other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Proven experience as a housekeeper or cleaning professional
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities
- Ability to work independently with little or no supervision
- High school diploma or equivalent; certification from a vocational program is a plus
Other
How to Apply
To apply, send your current CV to: careerszwe@gmail.com
Deadline: 15 September 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Vivata Capital
Browse Jobs
Vivata Capital’s focus is on the creation and execution of innovative investment strategies. Our investments are selected based on economic fundamentals which allow us to achieve superior returns through a disciplined, value oriented investment approach.
Related Jobs
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Guesthouse Attendant: Department of Marketing
Deadline: