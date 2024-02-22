Cook (Grade: 3) (Chinhoyi)
CMED (Private) Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Canteen Supervisor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepare, cook and serve meals for employees and visitors/clients.
- Serve snacks and meals during Company meetings or events.
- Ensure cleanliness of all canteen materials, utensils, canteen facility and equipment and ensuring a clean and hygienic canteen environment.
- Checks and monitors equipment to ensure all equipment is always functional.
- Plan work activities for the day to ensure that meals are prepared and served timeously.
- Determine the type of meals to be prepared taking note of available stock for the day or week to assist in development of a menu.
- Check the cooking methods being used to ensure the provision of quality food and to reduce any form of food wastage.
- Monitors stock movement and usage to avoid wastages.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 “O” Levels.
- Diploma in Food Science & Catering or cookery Certificate.
Other
How to Apply
Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements, a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of proof of qualifications should be submitted to:
The Human Resource & Administration Officer
CMED Private Limited
CHINHOYI
E-mail address: mushayabasac@cmed.co.zw
Deadline: 26 February 2024
