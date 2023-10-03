Cook (Gwanda)

Job Description

The Cook does the shopping and prepares meals for MSF staff and is responsible for the kitchen, food stores and drinking water to ensure hygiene and nutritional needs.

Type of contract: Fixed term contract with probation period of three months

Start Date: October 2023

Immediate Supervisor: Project Human Resources & Finance Assist

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare weekly menus.

Undertake the shopping, prioritising quality local produce and value for money.

Prepare and serve meals, snacks and beverages.

Responsible for stock keeping of all items and equipment needed for house and office kitchens.

Ensure dishes and equipment are washed, proper upkeep of the surroundings, and proper waste disposal management that includes composting and recycling.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum 5 Ordinary Level Passes.

Certificate in Hotel and Catering is an added advantage.

Minimum 2 years’ experience as a cook/ chef.

Motivation to work in an International NGO in an Inter-cultural context and team spirit.

Mature with sober habits and good personal hygiene.

Fluent in English - written and spoken, and a local language, excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their detailed CVs & motivation letter indicating the position being applied for to the HR/Finance Assistant at the MSF Office at 4 Lawley Street in Gwanda or by email to: msfocb-gwanda-adminfin@brussels.msf.org

NB. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted within 3 weeks of advert closure. Please note that MSF-Belgium, Zimbabwe Mission does not solicit any organization or individual to recruit on their behalf. No fee is charged throughout the recruitment, selection and placement process. Canvassing will lead to disqualification of candidates.