Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare food as per daily specifications.

Season food according to recipes.

Order ingredients as needed.

Estimate expected food consumption and organise preparations.

Aid in preparation of requisitions and payment vouchers.

Keep records and accounts of food purchases.

Clean food preparation areas.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language.

National Certificate in Tourism and Hospitality or Certificate in Food Preparation and Cookery or Certificate in Professional Cookery or Certificate of Skilled Worker Qualification in the trade of Cook or any other relevant qualifications in cookery from a recognized institution.

Diploma in the food preparation and cookery field an added advantage.

Experience & Qualities:

One (1) year relevant experience.

Mature and honest.

Self-motivated and high level of integrity.

Ability to communicate with people at all levels.

Basic computer literacy is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: