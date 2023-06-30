Cook (Harare)
Cornerstone School
Job Description
Cornerstone Senior school is looking to hire a cook with traceable references.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 4 years experience.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified individuals to send CVs to: cstoneschoolzim@gmail.com
Deadline: 30 June 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Cornerstone School
Browse Jobs
Cornerstone Junior & Senior School, is a A state of the art school in Chitungwiza offering a variety everything relevant to the educational needs of your child.
Address: 18691 zengeza 5 extension, Chitungwiza
Website: www.cornerstoneschool.co.zw
Phone: 0772336161
Related Jobs
Precision Recruitment International (PRI)
General Manager: Hospitality (Harare)
Deadline: