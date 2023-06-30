Pindula|Search Pindula
Cornerstone School

Cook (Harare)

Cornerstone School
Jun. 30, 2023
Job Description

Cornerstone Senior school is looking to hire a cook with traceable references.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 4 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified individuals to send CVs to: cstoneschoolzim@gmail.com

Deadline: 30 June 2023

Cornerstone School

Cornerstone Junior & Senior School, is a A state of the art school in Chitungwiza offering a variety everything relevant to the educational needs of your child.

Address: 18691 zengeza 5 extension, Chitungwiza

Website: www.cornerstoneschool.co.zw

Phone: 0772336161

