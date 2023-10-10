Cook (Harare)
Hatch Talent Solutions
Job Description
Interested candidates are invited to apply for the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepare food per daily specifications.
- Estimate expected food consumption and organize preparations.
- Clean food preparation areas.
- Must be residing in Msasa/Sunway City/ Epworth.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ordinary levels or equivalent.
- A cookery qualification is an added advantage.
- Female candidate required.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website: www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: tutsirai@hatchtalent.co.zw
122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare
Tel: 0242 709 906
Deadline: 20 October 2023
Hatch Talent Solutions is an HR Services Provider. We specialize in offering HR Advisory services, Staff Outsourcing services including virtual Staff outsourcing services, Training & development services, Executive Searches, General Recruitment , Compensation Benchmarking surveys and Start Up HR support services.
