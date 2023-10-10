Cook (Harare)

Job Description

Interested candidates are invited to apply for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare food per daily specifications.

Estimate expected food consumption and organize preparations.

Clean food preparation areas.

Must be residing in Msasa/Sunway City/ Epworth.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ordinary levels or equivalent.

A cookery qualification is an added advantage.

Female candidate required.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website: www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: tutsirai@hatchtalent.co.zw

122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare