Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Hatch Talent Solutions

Cook (Harare)

Hatch Talent Solutions
Oct. 20, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Interested candidates are invited to apply for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepare food per daily specifications.
  • Estimate expected food consumption and organize preparations.
  • Clean food preparation areas.
  • Must be residing in Msasa/Sunway City/ Epworth.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 ordinary levels or equivalent.
  • A cookery qualification is an added advantage.
  • Female candidate required.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website: www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: tutsirai@hatchtalent.co.zw

122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare

Tel: 0242 709 906

Deadline: 20 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Hatch Talent Solutions

Hatch Talent Solutions is an HR Services Provider. We specialize in offering HR Advisory services, Staff Outsourcing services including virtual Staff outsourcing services, Training & development services, Executive Searches, General Recruitment , Compensation Benchmarking surveys and Start Up HR support services.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Job Vacancy
Job Vacancy

Trainee Ticketing Agents x12 (Harare & Vic Falls)

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Cook

Deadline:
MSF Médecins Sans Frontières International
MSF Médecins Sans Frontières International

Logistics Supervisor (Gwanda)

Deadline:
Rainbow Tourism Group
Rainbow Tourism Group

RTG Group Executive Chef (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback