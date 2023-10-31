Cook (Nyanga)
Job Vacancy
Job Description
A Timber company in Nyanga is looking for candidates to fill the position mentioned above.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant qualifications.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should share their CVs with Human Resources on the platforms below:
Email: vticareers23@gmail.com
Whatsapp: 0782810317
Deadline 29 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Job Vacancy
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
CURE International
Cook: 3month contract (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Meikles Hotel
Beauty Spa Manager (Harare)
Deadline: