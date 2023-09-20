Cook Or Chef (Harare)
Job Description
A motor vehicle auto spares retailing company is looking for a suitable qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing and assembling ingredients for menu items.
- Preparing high-quality meals and food items including special requests according to company recipes.
- Baking, grilling, steaming and boiling meats, vegetables, fish, poultry and other foods.
- Directing the preparation and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts or other foods.
- Planning and pricing of menu items, ordering supplies and keeping records of accounts.
- Supervising and participating in cooking, baking and the preparation of foods.
- Ensuring that food portions and food presentation meet company standards.
- Serving food to company staff.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Certificate or Diploma Hotel and catering.
- Serve Safe food handling certification is an added advantage.
- Sound knowledge of cooking methods and techniques.
- Proven work experience as a Cook/Chef.
- Advanced knowledge of culinary, baking and pastry techniques.
- The ability to follow recipes.
- The ability to work in a team.
- The ability to stand for extended periods of time.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae on: kspdrecruitment@gmail.com
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Kopje Spare Parts Distributors (Pvt) Ltd
Kopje spare parts distributors is a (Pvt) limited registered company which is a Premier wholesaler and retailer of Genuine automotive spares and accessories in Zimbabwe and beyond. The strategically positioned branch networks across the country, the quality product range and the appreciation of the business environment enhance KSPDs capability to effectively and efficiently service the motor industry.
Adherence to stringent ethical standards, as well as the highly trained personnel ensures that KSPD is able to satisfy the needs and wants of the automotive industry.
- Kopje Spares was established in 2002 in Zimbabwe with the opening of its first branch at No. 4 Kaguvi.
- In 2009 to 2011 branches in Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru and Kwekwe were opened.
- In 2012, a Wholesale in Graniteside was opened.