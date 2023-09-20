Cook Or Chef (Harare)

Job Description

A motor vehicle auto spares retailing company is looking for a suitable qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing and assembling ingredients for menu items.

Preparing high-quality meals and food items including special requests according to company recipes.

Baking, grilling, steaming and boiling meats, vegetables, fish, poultry and other foods.

Directing the preparation and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts or other foods.

Planning and pricing of menu items, ordering supplies and keeping records of accounts.

Supervising and participating in cooking, baking and the preparation of foods.

Ensuring that food portions and food presentation meet company standards.

Serving food to company staff.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Certificate or Diploma Hotel and catering.

Serve Safe food handling certification is an added advantage.

Sound knowledge of cooking methods and techniques.

Proven work experience as a Cook/Chef.

Advanced knowledge of culinary, baking and pastry techniques.

The ability to follow recipes.

The ability to work in a team.

The ability to stand for extended periods of time.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae on: kspdrecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 25 September 2023