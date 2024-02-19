Job Description

Applicatiuons are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

An all-rounder Cook who can skillfully, economically prepare and timely present quality food.

Perform all duties in line with catering services as assigned by Catering Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicants must have a minimum of five (5) Ordinary Levels including English Language.

In addition, the ideal candidates must have a Certificate in Hotel and Catering Studies/Certificate in Hotel and Catering Management/Certificate in Food Preparation and Cooking/Certificate in Bakery Studies/Certificate in Professional Cookery/Certificate in Institutional Catering/Certificate in Hospitality Management/Executive Certificate in Hospitality Operations Management.

A diploma in any of the above would be an added advantage.

The applicants must also have a minimum of three (3) years relevant post qualification working experience in an educational institution/hotel/restaurant or similar set up.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.