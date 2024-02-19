Cook x2
Job Description
Applicatiuons are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- An all-rounder Cook who can skillfully, economically prepare and timely present quality food.
- Perform all duties in line with catering services as assigned by Catering Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- The applicants must have a minimum of five (5) Ordinary Levels including English Language.
- In addition, the ideal candidates must have a Certificate in Hotel and Catering Studies/Certificate in Hotel and Catering Management/Certificate in Food Preparation and Cooking/Certificate in Bakery Studies/Certificate in Professional Cookery/Certificate in Institutional Catering/Certificate in Hospitality Management/Executive Certificate in Hospitality Operations Management.
- A diploma in any of the above would be an added advantage.
- The applicants must also have a minimum of three (3) years relevant post qualification working experience in an educational institution/hotel/restaurant or similar set up.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
Deadline: 19 February 2024
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura