Cooks x4 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the positions which have arisen at Matopo National Park (Tshabalala Refreshment Centre). The incumbents will be reporting to Accounts Clerk.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing and cooking food as per orders.

Taking inventory of supplies and equipment

Setting up, cleaning, and organizing workstations.

Preparing cooking ingredients.

Storing all food properly.

Cleaning workstations and utensils

Checking food stocks in the freezer and storeroom.

Reconciling of Stocks once a week.

Maintaining hygiene and cleanliness of the canteen.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a certificate in Hotel and Catering, Cookery or Culinary or a relevant qualification.

Knowledge of Parks Estate environment and basic knowledge and understanding of the behaviour of wild animals is an added advantage.

Strong interpersonal skills, professional, mature, openness and collaborative skills.

Should be physically fit.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Senior Regional Manager