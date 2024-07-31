Cooks x4 (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the positions which have arisen at Matopo National Park (Tshabalala Refreshment Centre). The incumbents will be reporting to Accounts Clerk.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing and cooking food as per orders.
- Taking inventory of supplies and equipment
- Setting up, cleaning, and organizing workstations.
- Preparing cooking ingredients.
- Storing all food properly.
- Cleaning workstations and utensils
- Checking food stocks in the freezer and storeroom.
- Reconciling of Stocks once a week.
- Maintaining hygiene and cleanliness of the canteen.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a certificate in Hotel and Catering, Cookery or Culinary or a relevant qualification.
- Knowledge of Parks Estate environment and basic knowledge and understanding of the behaviour of wild animals is an added advantage.
- Strong interpersonal skills, professional, mature, openness and collaborative skills.
- Should be physically fit.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Senior Regional Manager
Matopo Regional Office
P.O Box 2283
Bulawayo
Email: fnjerere@zimparks.org.zw, sndhlovu@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Zimparks Offices, Between JM Nkomo and Fort Streets along 15th Avenue on or before the 1st August 2024.
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw