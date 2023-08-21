Coordinator (Kids Clubs & VSLA)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above vacancy which have arisen in our Community Development Services Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Compilation of monthly reports of activities in the project’ kids clubs and VSLA groups offering technical support to Kids Clubs and VSLA groups to ensure that the desired outcomes are achieved.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Development services.

Must have 3 years experience in running Psychosocial Support (Kids Clubs & VSLA).

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send a Cover letter, CV and copies of educational qualifications) via email to: human.resources@zim.salvationarmy.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.