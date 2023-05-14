Corporate Affairs Assistant Grade: P9 (Harare)

Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: Corporate Affairs Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving delegates and visitors at ceremonies and special events.

Assisting in development of partnerships with the public, mass media and relevant stakeholders to achieve the Authority's policy goals.

Arranging photo opportunities and press conferences.

Co-ordinate the flow of information and communication.

Researching, writing and distributing press releases to the media.

Arrange meetings for exchange policies and programs.

Handle accreditation issues for senior management at workshops, seminar and other related events.

Any other duties as assigned by the Corporate Affairs Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in Media Studies, Marketing, Journalism or equivalent.

Ability to communicate fluently in multiple languages.

Punctual and trustworthy person.

Clean class 4 driver's licence is an added advantage.

Ability to communicate effectively and handle confidential information.

Ethical, honest and responsible person.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023