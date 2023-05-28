Corporate Communications Officer: Events And Protocol

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnello fill the above-mentioned position within the Corporate Communications Department. The incumbent will report to the Corporate Communications Manager and will be based at Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans and coordinates Grain Marketing Board National, Provincial and District Exhibitions. This includes ZITF and Agricultural Shows.

Plans, coordinates and manages all GMB events and ensure brand consistency.

Facilitates media coverage of the GMB Events.

Compilation of speeches forthe Executive.

Coordinates designing and production of corporate literature such as corporate profile, annual reports, brochures, calendars etc.

Coordinates production of GMB promotional materials.

Attends to public relations matters and respond to enquires raised.

Plans and organises Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

Carryout out customer satisfaction surveys.

Performs any other work-related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

5'0' levels including English Language.

Bachelors Degree in Mass Communication/ Journalism/ Media Studies/ Public Relations or equivalent.

At least three years' experience in a similar role.

Core Competencies:

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.

Dynamic, energetic, self-motivated, task driven and result oriented.

Excellent analytical and interpersonal skills.

Social Media Management Skills.

Computer Literacy.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.

NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023