Corporate Communications Officer: Events And Protocol

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnello fill the above-mentioned position within the Corporate Communications Department. The incumbent will report to the Corporate Communications Manager and will be based at Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Plans and coordinates Grain Marketing Board National, Provincial and District Exhibitions. This includes ZITF and Agricultural Shows.
- Plans, coordinates and manages all GMB events and ensure brand consistency.
- Facilitates media coverage of the GMB Events.
- Compilation of speeches forthe Executive.
- Coordinates designing and production of corporate literature such as corporate profile, annual reports, brochures, calendars etc.
- Coordinates production of GMB promotional materials.
- Attends to public relations matters and respond to enquires raised.
- Plans and organises Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.
- Carryout out customer satisfaction surveys.
- Performs any other work-related duties as assigned by the Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5'0' levels including English Language.
- Bachelors Degree in Mass Communication/ Journalism/ Media Studies/ Public Relations or equivalent.
- At least three years' experience in a similar role.
Core Competencies:
- Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.
- Dynamic, energetic, self-motivated, task driven and result oriented.
- Excellent analytical and interpersonal skills.
- Social Media Management Skills.
- Computer Literacy.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.
NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 09 June 2023